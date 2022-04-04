StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $401.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.82. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $367.29 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 168.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

