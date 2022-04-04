StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 201.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

