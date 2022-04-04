StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81 and a beta of 2.98. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

