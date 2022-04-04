StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ESCA stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Escalade by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

