StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $500.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.