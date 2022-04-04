StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,806. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $671.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

