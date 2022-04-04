StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

