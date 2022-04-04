StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
