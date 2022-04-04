StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of PAC traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $164.84. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

