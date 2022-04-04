StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.
Shares of PAC traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $164.84. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
