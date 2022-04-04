StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,962. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

