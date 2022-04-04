StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.