StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $973.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

