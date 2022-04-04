StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intevac by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.