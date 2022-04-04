StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

