StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOUT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.51. 76 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $76.72 and a one year high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.