StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

KDMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

