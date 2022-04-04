StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
KDMN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,463. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
