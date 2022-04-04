StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of KN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 14,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

