StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.29.

Shares of LII stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $243.92 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

