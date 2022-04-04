StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $138.57. 3,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,538. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
