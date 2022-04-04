StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $138.57. 3,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,538. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

