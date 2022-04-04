StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

MANT stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManTech International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

