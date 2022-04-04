StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NLST remained flat at $$5.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,295. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 1.04. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Netlist Company Profile
