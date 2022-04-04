StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 191,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,449. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 193,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $21,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

