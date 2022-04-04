StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,524. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

