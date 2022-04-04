StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYAM. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,062. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

