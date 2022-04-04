StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $839.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 431,284 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

