StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.57.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 100.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

