StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.22 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $318.55 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

