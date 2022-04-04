StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.46.

HIG opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

