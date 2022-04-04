StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

