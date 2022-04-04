StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

