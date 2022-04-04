StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $8,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.