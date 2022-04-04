StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

