StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

ALLT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

