StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,047 shares of company stock worth $970,963. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

