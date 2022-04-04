StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $818.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

