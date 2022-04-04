StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $939.50.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $769.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $755.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $847.96. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.