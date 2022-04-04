StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

