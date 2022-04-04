StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.
NASDAQ CUTR opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.
Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cutera (CUTR)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.