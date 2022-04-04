StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

