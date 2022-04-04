StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,626,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.