StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.05.

FIVN traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.79. 1,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,594. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

