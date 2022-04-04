StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,583. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.00.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
