StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,583. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

