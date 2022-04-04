StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.20.

GPN traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

