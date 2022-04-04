StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of GL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 448,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,797. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.01. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

