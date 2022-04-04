StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,773,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

