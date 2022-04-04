StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.77.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

