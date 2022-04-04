StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $151.93.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

