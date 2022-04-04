StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,846. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 245,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

