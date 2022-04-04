StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,362. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

