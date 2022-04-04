StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $109.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

